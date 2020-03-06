Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > All schools in England to close, A Levels and GCSEs scrapped

All schools in England to close, A Levels and GCSEs scrapped

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
It follows an announcement earlier today that all schools in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland would close by the end of the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Should black history be taught all year round? [Video]

Should black history be taught all year round?

A British education group wants black British history to be taught more widely in England's schools.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LyndaJGraham

Lynda Graham Schools in England close Friday. SATs, GCSE and A levels scheduled May & June cancelled. 1 hour ago

Danict89

Daniele Palumbo #BreakingNews: #England's schools to close 'until further notice' on Friday The benefits of schools remaining as op… https://t.co/a4QyIqueDt 1 hour ago

AmgAdam17

Adam @AstraLyne_x @DHSCgovuk @CMO_England @PHE_uk @NHSEngland Yes what a great idea close the schools 3months before the… https://t.co/WPkS8XhVtU 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.