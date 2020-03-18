Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Vulnerable People’s Message To You Amid Coronavirus: Stay Home!



Vulnerable and immunocompromised people have a message for you – please only leave your home if you really need to. It comes as the UK Government has advised the public to remain indoors to protect.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 03:23 Published 1 day ago MUA carries out an appointment through letterbox to avoid Coronavirus



This hilarious video shows a makeup artist carrying out an appointment - through a letterbox to avoid contact in the coronavirus outbreak. Tracy Graham, 35, said that she wouldn't be able to carrying.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:18 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sam Smith Urges Fans to ‘Take Care of Each Other’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis With people everywhere staying inside to help curb the spread of coronavirus, singer Sam Smith is checking in to make sure everyone's doing all right.

Billboard.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this