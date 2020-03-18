Coronation Street stars over 70 to be written out due to coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Vulnerable cast members including William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, will not be filming scenes Vulnerable cast members including William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, will not be filming scenes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this