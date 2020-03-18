Global  

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs will give health workers free access to their hotels from this weekend in a show of solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff 00:43

 Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to NHS workers.

