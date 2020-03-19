Up to 20,000 service personnel to form part of Covid Support Force

Howard Griffiths RT @PA: Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago

PA Media Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago

GA Southern - Student Employment Center We have been working with personnel across the University to locate Alternative Work Assignments for you! Please… https://t.co/jft304PzR2 14 hours ago

edwardtsai - Edward Tsai 10/ Service Personnel Temperature Checks - Food service personnel temperature checks – in China, your delivery per… https://t.co/s3WVfU48TN 1 day ago

Patterson JV RT @GorseFires: Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner has ordered that all basic military service personnel whose military service will be extend… 2 days ago

GorseFires Collectif Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner has ordered that all basic military service personnel whose military service will b… https://t.co/axHsVlrLMW 2 days ago

Aaron Taylor I just had the displeasure of dealing with @AmbitEnergy for transfer of service request. The most incompetent perso… https://t.co/WvIUeNVwF8 1 week ago