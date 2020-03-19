Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Up to 20,000 service personnel to form part of Covid Support Force

Up to 20,000 service personnel to form part of Covid Support Force

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary has announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published
Duke of Cambridge visits Everton FC as part of Heads Up [Video]

Duke of Cambridge visits Everton FC as part of Heads Up

The Duke of Cambridge visited Everton in the Community - the official charity of Everton FC - on Thursday as part of the Heads Up campaign. Prince William discussed the campaign with Everton first team..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:32Published

Tweets about this

HowardGriffiths

Howard Griffiths RT @PA: Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago

PA

PA Media Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago

GASouthernSEC

GA Southern - Student Employment Center We have been working with personnel across the University to locate Alternative Work Assignments for you! Please… https://t.co/jft304PzR2 14 hours ago

edwardtsai

edwardtsai - Edward Tsai 10/ Service Personnel Temperature Checks - Food service personnel temperature checks – in China, your delivery per… https://t.co/s3WVfU48TN 1 day ago

Katakana071

Patterson JV RT @GorseFires: Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner has ordered that all basic military service personnel whose military service will be extend… 2 days ago

GorseFires

GorseFires Collectif Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner has ordered that all basic military service personnel whose military service will b… https://t.co/axHsVlrLMW 2 days ago

AThou

Aaron Taylor I just had the displeasure of dealing with @AmbitEnergy for transfer of service request. The most incompetent perso… https://t.co/WvIUeNVwF8 1 week ago

brianbobc

Brian Conway @NicoleSykes_ @alanbeattie The travel ban will disrupt international services that involve travel by consultants an… https://t.co/Bc4BAofL96 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.