Up to 20,000 service personnel to form part of Covid Support Force

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..
The Duke of Cambridge visited Everton in the Community - the official charity of Everton FC - on Thursday as part of the Heads Up campaign. Prince William discussed the campaign with Everton first team..
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:32Published
Tweets about this
Howard Griffiths RT @PA: Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces
https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago
PA Media Up to 20,000 service personnel are to form part of a Covid Support Force, the Defence Secretary announces
https://t.co/YUUfSvwT5Y 2 hours ago