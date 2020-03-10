Global  

Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed

BBC Local News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The Night Tube will be stopped from this weekend as part of new contingency plans across London.
London theatres close down and the entertainment district deserted [Video]

London theatres close down and the entertainment district deserted

Leicester Square is renowned for its musicals and movie premieres, but has now shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02
Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed [Video]

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke at a news briefing Tuesday on the city's coronavirus response. (3/17/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:59

Dozens of London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph

London starts enhanced cleaning on transport network to cut virus risk

London is introducing enhanced cleaning on its public transit network and has began using a stronger anti-viral fluid on trains and at stations to reduce the...
Reuters

