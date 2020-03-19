Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus updates: Businesses close, schools ordered to shut and more

Coronavirus updates: Businesses close, schools ordered to shut and more

Staffordshire Newsletter Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates: Businesses close, schools ordered to shut and moreWe'll be bringing you the latest updates locally, nationally and internationally throughout the day (Thursday March 19) on the live feed below.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Response

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Response 18:12

 Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of businesses as New Jersey saw a jump of 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 178.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Orders For More Businesses To Close [Video]

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Orders For More Businesses To Close

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:01Published
Will We See More Drive-Thru Testing Sites Around The Country? [Video]

Will We See More Drive-Thru Testing Sites Around The Country?

As Part Of Our Ongoing Efforts To Bring You The Latest Medical Information On Coronavirus: Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates - March 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

-25M

Workers are being laid off as businesses, schools and government offices shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, trigg -More- 
SmartBrief

Businesses, Organizations Overrun Email Inboxes With Coronavirus Updates

Businesses, schools, organizations and charities are flooding our email boxes with messages explaining how they are handling the coronavirus outbreak.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

con_n0r

FAGATRØN RT @PhillyInquirer: Effective 8 p.m. tonight, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered “personal-care” businesses like barber shops, hair sa… 33 minutes ago

SGAndrewLegare

Andrew Legare RT @stargazette: Here's what's new today: ✅ No confirmed cases in Steuben County, offices still closed ✅ NY limits workforce to 25% but mor… 34 minutes ago

stargazette

stargazette.com Here's what's new today: ✅ No confirmed cases in Steuben County, offices still closed ✅ NY limits workforce to 25%… https://t.co/2dVorrRSjY 36 minutes ago

PhillyInquirer

The Philadelphia Inquirer Effective 8 p.m. tonight, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered “personal-care” businesses like barber shops, hai… https://t.co/uMeNeOXvt7 57 minutes ago

miamidade311

Miami-Dade 311 @RonInRealLife Businesses that do not provide essential services have been ordered to close. For the latest update… https://t.co/8K96bj5jq6 1 hour ago

StateStatus_NV

StateStatus NV Coronavirus updates: Nye County reports first case, businesses scramble to close down - Reno Gazette Journal https://t.co/pjuF21st0Q 2 hours ago

rgj

RGJ.com Coronavirus updates: Nye County reports first case, businesses scramble to close down https://t.co/q1zvNBXWIN 3 hours ago

nfib_nc

NFIB North Carolina RT @NFIB: “By requiring small businesses to shoulder additional burdens and costs, small businesses who cannot afford to keep up will close… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.