Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Stressed-out Northern Ireland pupils left 'in limbo' after school closures

Coronavirus: Stressed-out Northern Ireland pupils left 'in limbo' after school closures

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Stressed-out Northern Ireland pupils left 'in limbo' after school closuresTHE announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night that UK schools will close from Friday until further notice and that exams in May and June are cancelled has caused stressed pupils in Northern Ireland to fear for their futures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus [Video]

Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She claimed the public were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
NI Deputy First Minister calls for immediate school closures [Video]

NI Deputy First Minister calls for immediate school closures

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill has called for the immediate closure of schools, colleges and universities across the province, following the Republic of Ireland's decision..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland pupils urged to have a 'dig' at farming

Northern Ireland pupils urged to have a 'dig' at farmingSchoolchildren across Northern Ireland are being asked to put their creative skills to the test to "dig in" to why farming matters.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Updates as Downpatrick parade lastest victim

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Updates as Downpatrick parade lastest victimThe Downpatrick St Patrick's Day parade is the latest public event to fall victim to the coronavirus in Northern Ireland after it was cancelled on Tuesday.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus: Stressed-out Northern Ireland pupils left 'in limbo' after school closures: https://t.co/aRBDdCTOWj 9 seconds ago

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma: Coronavirus: Panic-buying sees Northern Ireland shops running out of baby essentials: She stressed… https://t.co/L3jDmbGpAB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.