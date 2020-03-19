Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The supermarket rules around coronavirus 'panic buying' you need to know about

The supermarket rules around coronavirus 'panic buying' you need to know about

Hertfordshire Mercury Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The supermarket rules around coronavirus 'panic buying' you need to know aboutLong queues and empty shelves have become a common sight in the last couple of weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus panic buying clears Latvia supermarket shelves

Coronavirus panic buying clears Latvia supermarket shelves 00:36

 Supermarkets in Riga, Latvia were running out of several products on Saturday (March 14) as shoppers continued panic buying in the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor urging people to stop panic buying [Video]

Governor urging people to stop panic buying

Governor urging people to stop panic buying

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:37Published
Coronavirus panic buying leads to rise in gun, ammunition sales [Video]

Coronavirus panic buying leads to rise in gun, ammunition sales

Gun stores across the country are seeing an increase in sales due to fears of possible social unrest because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supermarket rules around coronavirus 'panic buying' you need to know about

Supermarket rules around coronavirus 'panic buying' you need to know aboutMany shelves have been left empty
Essex Chronicle

Port of Dover will ‘step up’ to meet coronavirus food supply challenges

With supermarket shelves across Britain stripped bare as coronavirus panic-buying continues, how food arrives in our shops is increasingly under the spotlight.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.