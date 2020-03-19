Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Education Minister expects State exams to go ahead in June

Education Minister expects State exams to go ahead in June

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that despite the oral and practical State exams being cancelled, he expects the main written exams to go ahead as normal in June.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh Congress alleges BJP of ‘confining’ 8 MLAs at Gurugram hotel [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Congress alleges BJP of ‘confining’ 8 MLAs at Gurugram hotel

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. Madhya Pradesh Higher..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Education minister discusses contingency plans for pupils preparing for exams

The education minister is meeting with the State Exams Commission to discuss contingency plans for those due to sit their Junior and Leaving Cert exams this...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.