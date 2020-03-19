Global  

Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba has struggled at Manchester United this term

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Mino Raiola admitted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is “going through a tough time” as the super-agent revealed his intention to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.
News video: Pogba wears Juve shirt in support of Matuidi

 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba trains in a Juventus shirt in support of his France team-mate Blaise Matuidi after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from injury, but Anthony Martial is out of Thursday's Europa League match against LASK and a doubt for..

Mino Raiola makes Paul Pogba Man Utd confession and Real Madrid transfer wishPaul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer with both Juventus and Real Madrid heavily linked
Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he is not sure whether Bruno Fernandes will be able to link up well with Paul Pogba for Manchester United. Fernandes has made...
