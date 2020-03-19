Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wales gets extensive powers to lock down towns and cities

Wales gets extensive powers to lock down towns and cities

Wales Online Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Wales gets extensive powers to lock down towns and citiesParts of England are expected to be locked down next week although the government has denied planning to lock down London
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DuddsSusan

Susan Dudds RT @WalesOnline: Wales gets extensive powers to lock down towns and cities to fight coronavirus https://t.co/kA18mNvCC8 https://t.co/Yf3r4i… 4 minutes ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline Wales gets extensive powers to lock down towns and cities to fight coronavirus https://t.co/kA18mNvCC8 https://t.co/Yf3r4iq9VD 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.