Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > BBC radio to join European stations in playing You’ll Never Walk Alone

BBC radio to join European stations in playing You’ll Never Walk Alone

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Some BBC radio stations are set to join their European counterparts in simultaneously playing the song You’ll Never Walk Alone as a show of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GJajko

grzesio_LFC RT @RadoChmiel: Thanks for that @bbcmerseyside @RadioCity967 and other European radio stations! Will Poland join as well one day if it wil… 1 day ago

aenergiebewust

🗿🕯️🌏Abewust🌏🕯️🗿 #Solidarity #Radio #Europe BBC radio to join European stations in playing You’ll Never Walk Alone -… https://t.co/HCsyMU9Qqr 1 day ago

RadoChmiel

Rado Chmiel Thanks for that @bbcmerseyside @RadioCity967 and other European radio stations! Will Poland join as well one day i… https://t.co/dekhNa6mm0 1 day ago

Alba40

Dawn Townsend 🇪🇺🇪🇸🇬🇧 #FBPE #WASPI RT @9NewsQueensland: The BBC is set to join other radio stations in Europe in simultaneously playing the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" as… 1 day ago

RetroCharts

Retro Charts Some BBC radio stations are set to join their European counterparts in simultaneously playing the song You’ll Never… https://t.co/CVsxkcwW4E 2 days ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast The BBC is set to join other radio stations in Europe in simultaneously playing the song "You'll Never Walk Alone"… https://t.co/fCIcVztZ36 2 days ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland The BBC is set to join other radio stations in Europe in simultaneously playing the song "You'll Never Walk Alone"… https://t.co/ua6V8giHvZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.