Paul ★ B The Ragdoll Annas performer had far more gravitas than Boris Johnson did in his #covid19UK Briefing #BBCNews https://t.co/VpZy7yfRhJ 37 minutes ago

Gary Johnson RT @BBCLookEast: Coronavirus: Thousands tune in to live-streamed toddler group https://t.co/BtL1gRmC4L 1 hour ago

BBC Look East Coronavirus: Thousands tune in to live-streamed toddler group https://t.co/BtL1gRmC4L 1 hour ago

Mercedes RT @ATXLights: ICYMI: Austin's own & #atxlights alum @djmel hosted a "Living Room Dance Party" via Facebook live where hundreds of thousand… 23 hours ago

Austin Trail of Lights ICYMI: Austin's own & #atxlights alum @djmel hosted a "Living Room Dance Party" via Facebook live where hundreds of… https://t.co/83j1nHcUct 23 hours ago

L.E. Wilson Author is writing shifters. RT @_CherylEtchison: An ATX DJ hosts "Living Room Dance Party" on Facebook Live. Next one is Saturday night! https://t.co/qW3dTQQnKb 3 days ago

Cheryl Etchison An ATX DJ hosts "Living Room Dance Party" on Facebook Live. Next one is Saturday night! https://t.co/qW3dTQQnKb 3 days ago