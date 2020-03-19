Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'

UK scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'

Essex Chronicle Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
UK scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'Prime Minister Boris Jonhson announced today that a British patient with coronavirus is undergoing a trial for new drug.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine

US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine 01:10

 US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle. The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was developed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists and collaborators in Cambridge, Massachusetts....

Recent related videos from verified sources

US begins clinical trials for novel Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

US begins clinical trials for novel Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News

The US has started trials for a vaccine against the contagious novel coronavirus or COVID 19. A healthy volunteer in Seattle has received the first jab of the vaccine as part of clinical trials. Even..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report [Video]

Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

A source within the government says human testing has now begun on the first phase of a coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'

Scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'The first British patient diagnosed with COVID-19 is undergoing a new trial
Bishops Stortford Observer Also reported by •Hull Daily MailHNGNCBS News

Covid-19 vaccine trials fast-tracked as scientists rush to make coronavirus cure

The development of a vaccine can take several years to go through rigorous trials but there has been massive investment to speed up the process and create a...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.