Online supermarket shoppers face waiting WEEKS for delivery Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda customers are facing lengthy waits for deliveries in Lincoln, Boston, Skegness, Gainsborough, Sleaford and Grantham. Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda customers are facing lengthy waits for deliveries in Lincoln, Boston, Skegness, Gainsborough, Sleaford and Grantham. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this