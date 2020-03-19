Alt-right video game lets you play as Donald Trump and slaughter queer people and drag queens
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Buckle your seatbelts and prepare for some truly delightful reading, for an alt-right video game that sees players control US president Donald Trump and murder drag queens and queer folk will be released next month. Jesus Strikes Back 2: The Resurrection is a single-player third-person shooter developed and published by...
