Breitbart host says American citizens don’t deserve emergency coronavirus aid because trans people exist

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's



Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 3 hours ago Rite Aid In West Oak Lane Preparing Coronavirus Testing Site



A corporate spokesperson confirmed the site is under final preparations. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:14 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Here's What Is In The 'Families First' Coronavirus Aid Package Trump Approved Take a look at what's included in the latest coronavirus emergency aid package that President Trump signed into law on Wednesday. It is the second such package...

NPR 3 hours ago



Trump to declare emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads U.S. President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more federal aid to combat a...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this