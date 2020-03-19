Global  

Scots hotel slammed after firing staff and kicking them out amid coronavirus

Daily Record Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Bosses at the Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel let workers know their services were 'no longer required' with immediate effect with one staff member now sleeping in a tent after being booted out his live-in accommodation.
Politicians slam Scots hotel after staff fired and kicked out amid coronavirus

Politicians slam Scots hotel after staff fired and kicked out amid coronavirusFinance Secretary Kate Forbes and SNP MP Drew Hendry were among those to slam the Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel.
Daily Record

Hotel staff sacked and told to leave accommodation after government virus advice

Staff at a hotel in the Highlands have been sacked on the spot and told to leave accommodation immediately, with the company pinning the decision on government...
Belfast Telegraph


