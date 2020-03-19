Global  

Coronavirus: Frenzy for freezers as store's sales hit 100 a day

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Frenzy for freezers as store's sales hit 100 a dayA Co Armagh home goods retailer is selling 100 freezers a day as customers panic-buy to make extra space for storing food during the coronavirus emergency.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Due to Coronavirus Stores Begin To Offer Special Hours For Older Adults And Those With Health Conditions

Due to Coronavirus Stores Begin To Offer Special Hours For Older Adults And Those With Health Conditions 02:39

 With coronavirus leaving many store shelves picked over before the day is over, some are offering early hours in the day for those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

