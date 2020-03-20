Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Health, social care and food staff among ‘essential’ workers on Covid-19 list

Health, social care and food staff among ‘essential’ workers on Covid-19 list

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Frontline health and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery, and utility workers are among a list of workers deemed “essential” to the Covid-19 response.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Are Essential Workers? A List Of Who Qualifies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Who Are Essential Workers? A List Of Who Qualifies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:28

 Some examples of essential workers are obvious but others are not. To clear up some confusion, KCAL9 has put together a comprehensive list. Cristy Fajardo reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.