Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Latest on Friday, March 20, 2020 as Prime Minister says tide can be turned against Covid-19 within 12 weeks; The Queen sends message of support; UK schools prepare to shutdown from end of lessons today. Latest on Friday, March 20, 2020 as Prime Minister says tide can be turned against Covid-19 within 12 weeks; The Queen sends message of support; UK schools prepare to shutdown from end of lessons today. 👓 View full article