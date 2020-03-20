Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services

Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Churches says online services mean people can be a part of worship while apart from each other.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Urges Families to Livestream Funerals to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus [Video]

CDC Urges Families to Livestream Funerals to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance to the National Funeral Directors Association urging funeral directors and families to live stream services to avoid the spread of the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Denver-area churches turn to technology to help prevent the spread of coronavirus [Video]

Denver-area churches turn to technology to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Sundays mark a day of prayer and worship, but the coronavirus pandemic caused churches across the nation and here in Colorado to close. Many turned to technology to stream their service to help prevent..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Catholic churches preparing to suspend Mass

Churches in England might live-stream services to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.
BBC News

English Catholic churches prepare to suspend Mass

Churches in England might live-stream services to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.
BBC News


Tweets about this

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/k82x8GDuYL https://t.co/5SFmHApqzk 19 minutes ago

newworldsurvive

New World Survival Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル #ミッション達成… https://t.co/kTywDAnf0r 34 minutes ago

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services https://t.co/oNO0fJMKMa 37 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services https://t.co/hhl97sx6Au 37 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services https://t.co/2UfPZnLTOM https://t.co/0HkCDTOicS 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.