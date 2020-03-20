Global  

Union urges action to help hospitality workers who have lost their jobs

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Stormont has been urged to step in to help thousands of hospitality workers who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Union Passes Out Food To Help Hospitality Workers

Union Passes Out Food To Help Hospitality Workers 02:01

 With so many entertainment venues shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of workers are without a paycheck. Jake Reiner reports.

