Victoria’s Secret finally celebrates inclusivity with new Spring campaign featuring gorgeous trans and plus-size models

PinkNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
After years of criticism, Victoria’s Secret has finally embraced inclusivity with a new Spring campaign that showcases trans, plus-size and older models. The Spring 2020 line, ‘Body by Victoria‘, kicked off this week featuring Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and two plus-size models, Candice...
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Sale Site To Prevent CoronaVirus Spreading

Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Sale Site To Prevent CoronaVirus Spreading 00:23

 Business Insider reports that Victoria's Secret is taking unprecedented steps to prevent the spread of CoronaVirus. The retailer posted an announcement on its website confirming that its online store will be closed until March 29. Just days ago, the lingerie company said it is closing all of its...

