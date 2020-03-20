Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group warns over profits due to coronavirus

Mike Ashley’s retail empire Frasers Group has become the latest high street firm to warn that the coronavirus outbreak will hit profits.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gareth CT RT @IAmMorg1: Shame on Mike Ashley and the Frasers Group to try and keep stores open and using COVID-19 as an advertisement https://t.co/Lu… 10 minutes ago Harold RT @thisissoosarah: @NicolaSturgeon Please have a word with Frasers Group - Chris Wootton and Mike Ashley claiming Sports Direct and Evans… 28 minutes ago Sarah Morris @NicolaSturgeon Please have a word with Frasers Group - Chris Wootton and Mike Ashley claiming Sports Direct and Ev… https://t.co/zS4XkDqHPK 34 minutes ago Tyrone Beverton An email from Mike Ashley's Frasers Group to their employees. Laughable! #UKlockdown #coronavirus https://t.co/3rojwudIZP 1 hour ago Morgan Shame on Mike Ashley and the Frasers Group to try and keep stores open and using COVID-19 as an advertisement https://t.co/LuCNzDMXkF 2 hours ago Jack Skilton RT @enyoungman: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Mike Ashley, you MUST close Frasers Group stores down NOW!! #COVIDー19 #LockdownNow #coronavirus #Shambles… 10 hours ago Tim Burke Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has said its Covid-19 update, published only on Friday, “substantially underplayed” the… https://t.co/xRSutcNFUj 11 hours ago Emily Youngman ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Mike Ashley, you MUST close Frasers Group stores down NOW!! #COVIDー19 #LockdownNow #coronavirus… https://t.co/ZXMQqgx23P 11 hours ago