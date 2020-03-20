Global  

Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man

BBC Local News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- An emergency coronavirus law in the Isle of Man means arrivals must quarantine themselves for 14 days.
News video: Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus

Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus 00:59

 This man was living in Italy during the lockdown to avoid coronavirus. He went to his garage to ride his bicycle. He rode and made several short loops. His dog followed and ran after him as he rode the bike. He got off once he completed his exercise.

Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino [Video]

Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino

A man who died from the Coronavirus visited the casino in Among the drugs mentioned by Trump were choloroquine and hydroxycholoroquine — two drugs that have already been approved by the FDA to treat..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:58Published
Man becomes one of 15 people to recover from locked-in syndrome [Video]

Man becomes one of 15 people to recover from locked-in syndrome

A man has become one of only 15 people in the world to recover from locked-in syndrome.Shaun Wilde, 44, was in a vegetative state for three months and could only communicate with family and doctors by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirusOrganizers for the Isle of Man TT announced on Monday that this year's run, scheduled for May 30 to June 13, has been cancelled. The Isle of Man TT is the most...
Man faces jail or fine for coronavirus self isolation rule breach on Isle of Man

A man could face jail or a large fine after being arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to follow its coronavirus self-isolation rules.
michaelruane

michael e. ruane RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/TrQ3Gxsqgf 1 minute ago

nihiliensis

Πρέσβειρα κακής θέλησης RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Man arrested for failing to self-isolate on the Isle of Man https://t.co/UzvyJtQ4RD 2 minutes ago

Fionak09790302

Fionak Too right. What’s wrong with people? #selfishbeyondbelief. Coronavirus: Man arrested for failing to self-isolate o… https://t.co/05EpNUrC2c 2 minutes ago

Gerrrty

nonouzi #Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man #UKlockdown #COVID19 #Covid_19 https://t.co/Wj29Q4BErx 2 minutes ago

matthud59

Murmuration 🕷 Coronavirus: Man arrested for failing to self-isolate on the Isle of Man https://t.co/XcvXOOsiD3 14 days solitary.… https://t.co/63fKSGkSvH 3 minutes ago

astriway

Hassan RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: A 26-year-old man has been arrested on the Isle of Man after failing to self-isolate during the #coronavirus outbrea… 3 minutes ago

BenQuinn75

Ben Quinn First case of its kind in UK? Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/gp4HlYgYK5 4 minutes ago

rhsvcs

Peascroft Man, 26, becomes first in UK to be arrested for refusing to self-isolate https://t.co/BZ6qGnmXTV 4 minutes ago

