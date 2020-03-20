Michael Bublé fights back tears as he begs fans 'to stay home' Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

As the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, the Canadian music sensation told fans across the world to slow down coronavirus in a message. As the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, the Canadian music sensation told fans across the world to slow down coronavirus in a message. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this