Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Drag Race winner Aquaria revived her Melania Trump impression to deliver an important coronavirus message

Drag Race winner Aquaria revived her Melania Trump impression to deliver an important coronavirus message

PinkNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Aquaria relived her Snatch Game character Melania Trump to relay an important message about the coronavirus pandemic. The Drag Race winner served robotic first lady realness in a new TikTok video, lip-syncing to Melania Trump’s recent public service announcement on coronavirus. The real Melania released a video on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Melania Trump Urges Healthy Americans To Donate Blood Amid Coronavirus

Melania Trump Urges Healthy Americans To Donate Blood Amid Coronavirus 00:32

 Melania Trump is urging healthy Americans to donate blood.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.