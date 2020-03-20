Trydydd claf wedi marw yng Nghymru ar ôl cael coronafeirws Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BBC Local News: De Ddwyrain -- Roedd y claf 71 oed yn derbyn triniaeth yn Ysbyty Tywysoges Cymru ym Mhen-y-bont ar Ogwr pan fu farw. 👓 View full article

