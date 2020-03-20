Coronavirus: School leaders warn of struggle to care for key workers’ children
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The list of parents deemed key workers in the fight against coronavirus is so extensive that schools might struggle to cope with the volume of children still attending despite closures, leaders have warned.
The Government has published a list of “key workers” whose children can continue to be cared for at school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Who is on the list? Frontline health and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery, and utility workers are among the list of workers...