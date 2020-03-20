Global  

Coronavirus: School leaders warn of struggle to care for key workers’ children

Friday, 20 March 2020
The list of parents deemed key workers in the fight against coronavirus is so extensive that schools might struggle to cope with the volume of children still attending despite closures, leaders have warned.
 The Government has published a list of “key workers” whose children can continue to be cared for at school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Who is on the list? Frontline health and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery, and utility workers are among the list of workers...

Headteacher 'frightened' as schools prepare to close

Headteacher says staff are 'a little bit frightened' as schools close their doors to most pupils and become a 'front-line service' for key workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. A-level and GCSE..

Coronavirus Update: Parents Putting Kids To Work With Chores While Home From School

Parents across the tri-state area are getting creative when it comes to finding things to do with their children who are home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Key workers warned 'only send children to school as last resort'

Key workers warned 'only send children to school as last resort'Schools across Hull and the East Riding have been inundated with requests for their children to go to school
Coronavirus: Last day for many schoolchildren as key workers revealed

Medics, police, teachers and transport workers are among those whose children will stay in school.
