Ant Middleton under fire for urging people to ‘carry on as normal’ over Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Ant Middleton has come under fire for telling people to “carry on as normal” and not “be a sheep” amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus

Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus 01:28

 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' star Ant Middleton has told people to "calm the f**k down" over the coronavirus pandemic.

