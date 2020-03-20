Global  

Jaguar Land Rover suspends production due to coronavirus crisis

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Car giant Jaguar Land Rover is to suspend production at its UK plants because of the coronavirus crisis.
