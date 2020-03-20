Jaguar Land Rover suspends production due to coronavirus crisis

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: AutoMotions - Published Boxing Heavyweight Anthony Joshua Celebrates Range Rover’s Golden Jubilee With Unique Snow Art 02:00 Land Rover has celebrated the Range Rover golden jubilee by creating a giant piece of sub-zero art at its cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic circle in Sweden. World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua OBE experienced the extreme conditions as part of the...