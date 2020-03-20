Global  

Asda create 5,000 jobs to cope with surging demand in coronavirus crisis

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Asda create 5,000 jobs to cope with surging demand in coronavirus crisisSupermarket chains are hoping to recruit staff from industries including food and travel at risk of losing their jobs.
