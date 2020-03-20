Global  

Jamie Oliver to front cooking show responding to coronavirus pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020
Jamie Oliver will demonstrate how to “make the most of what we have” in a new TV show responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Coronavirus: These reality show contestants haven't heard about the pandemic!

Coronavirus: These reality show contestants haven't heard about the pandemic! 01:06

 Coronavirus: These reality show contestants haven't heard about the pandemic!

Jamie Oliver announces new Channel 4 coronavirus cooking show

Jamie Oliver announces new Channel 4 coronavirus cooking showJamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On will air on Channel 4 from Monday
Tamworth Herald

Conan O’Brien’s late show to return amid coronavirus pandemic

Conan O’Brien’s late-night show is set to return despite much of US television production grinding to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph

