China apologises to family of coronavirus doctor who warned over pandemic

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020
China apologises to family of coronavirus doctor who warned over pandemicDr Li Wenliang tragically died from COVID-19 - but has now been exonerated by the Asian nation.
China exonerates doctor reprimanded for first sounding alarm over coronavirus

In a rare admission of error, Chinese government extends 'solemn apology' to family of Dr. Li Wenliang after police forced him to revoke warnings over the virus
Haaretz

