Coronavirus: Queen's University cancels exams

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020
Queen's says it will use different methods of assessment and the admissions process will also change.
News video: Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic 01:17

 The Queen has postponed plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Windsor Castle.

