Trixie Mattel jumps on Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ bandwagon and it’s equal parts hilarious and terrifying
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Trixie Mattel shared her own take on Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video and it’s quite something. The Drag Race icon and verified skinny legend is the latest celebrity to cover John Lennon’s 1971 hit while self-isolating. Whereas Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recruited a bevy of A-list stars for her...
Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video As millions around the world have been quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic, Gadot and her famous friends posted their version of John Lennon's song, "Imagine," on Instagram to lift people's spirits. Gal Gadot, via Instagram Gal...