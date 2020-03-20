Global  

Trixie Mattel jumps on Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ bandwagon and it’s equal parts hilarious and terrifying

PinkNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Trixie Mattel shared her own take on Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video and it’s quite something. The Drag Race icon and verified skinny legend is the latest celebrity to cover John Lennon’s 1971 hit while self-isolating. Whereas Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recruited a bevy of A-list stars for her...
