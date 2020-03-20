Duchess Katherine of Upper Canada RT @SSAFA: "I feel very fortunate to have reached 103, and my day will be made all the more special by hearing from people all around the w… 2 minutes ago Elizabeth Stewart RT @BobRae48: Dame Vera turns 103 today. Song seems right for today !Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again https://t.co/jlskjKPHRB via @YouTube 13 minutes ago Wendy Puerto Artist 🖌🌅🇬🇧 RT @TonySweeney: Dame Vera Lynn turns 103 today. Time to wheel her out for a blast of We’ll Meet Again. 20 minutes ago Adele Lucas RT @tonywendice1954: Happy birthday to the indomitable Dame Vera Lynn. During WW2 she was known as the “Armed Forces Sweetheart” as she san… 25 minutes ago