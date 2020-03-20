Global  

Dame Vera Lynn turns 103

The Argus Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
DAME Vera Lynn has called for the nation to “keep smiling and keep singing” in a new video released for her 103rd birthday.
News video: Vera Lynn releases new video on 103rd birthday

Vera Lynn releases new video on 103rd birthday 00:50

 Vera Lynn, who entertained British troops during World War Two with songs that captured a longing for home and peace, turns 103.

Dame Vera Lynn calls on nation to find Blitz Spirit

FORCES' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has called on everyone to pull together, stay calm and be positive in the fight against coronavirus.
