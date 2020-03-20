Global  

Coronavirus: UK pubs, restaurants and gyms should close from tonight, Boris Johnson says

Independent Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has told pubs, restaurants and cafes to close their doors this evening and not re-open tomorrow in an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
News video: PM: Pubs, clubs and cinemas to close tonight

 Boris Johnson has ordered cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms to close from tonight to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government set out “unprecedented” measures to cover the wages of workers whose jobs were under threat from the..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the UK on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the..

The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in...
Cafes, pubs and restaurants must close tonight, PM says

Boris Johnson has said cafes, restaurants and pubs must close this evening, except for takeaway food
