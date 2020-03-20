Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Universal Credit allowance to go up by £1,000 to help vulnerable households

Universal Credit allowance to go up by £1,000 to help vulnerable households

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Universal Credit allowance to go up by £1,000 to help vulnerable householdsChancellor also revealed a wide-ranging package of measures to help self-employed in £7 billion boost to welfare system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

32167hh

HH RT @Skyline73446331: @BorisJohnson Freeze utility bills for those on SSP Jobseekers allowance and universal credit. Families can't cope 39 seconds ago

swaine_tim

Tim Swaine RT @RespectIsVital: Rishi Sunak didn't abolish the bedroom tax or the two child limit. Zero hours employees are shafted under the 80% wage… 3 minutes ago

ramanmann1974

Ramandeep Singh Mann RT @ramanmann1974: U.K #corona measures: £2500/worker/month for helping those self isolating or taking care for loved ones Grants up to 80… 7 minutes ago

MinnieSachs

Mina Zakariya RT @jon_sparkes: I am saddened by the circumstances, but delighted to see Local Housing Allowance returned to #CovertheCost of the bottom t… 9 minutes ago

121shan

Shaniqua🧚🏿‍♀️ RT @10DowningStreet: [5/7] The Universal Credit standard allowance and Working Tax Credit basic element will be increased for the next 12 m… 15 minutes ago

ABCorgdotnet

ABC Universal Credit to Be Increased By £20 From April 6th Local Housing Allowance Rates Will Pay For At Least 30% Of R… https://t.co/cbiqHldk3Y 26 minutes ago

HughKeir

Hugh Keir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 RT @RishiSunak: 6/ We are already seeing some job losses. Today I’m increasing the Universal Credit standard allowance, for the next 12 mon… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.