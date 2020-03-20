Placido Domingo resigns from opera union and donates £420,000 Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Music superstar Placido Domingo has resigned from the US union that represents opera singers and will contribute 500,000 dollars (£420,000) to sexual harassment eradication programmes and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said. 👓 View full article

