How to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Chancellor unveils the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme designed to assist business during the crisis.
News video: Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages 01:10

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.

Recent related news from verified sources

Hospitality group halts staff dismissal plans as job retention scheme announced

One of Scotland’s largest hospitality companies has stopped plans to dismiss its newest staff members, after the UK Government announced a job retention...
Belfast Telegraph

tiger4me

lucy katz RT @Rachael2Win: Thanks to our UK Govt, those who are worried about losing their jobs, paying rent & mortgage. You will not face this alone… 13 minutes ago

cquigley18

QuigleyClaire RT @pkffpm: The Chancellor has announced the government will help pay wages via a 'Coronavirus job retention scheme'. Employers can apply f… 20 minutes ago

lellomoke

CJ RT @IndivisibleNet: "The proposal, dubbed the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, would allow any employer to apply for grants to cover 80 pe… 30 minutes ago

joecantplaybass

joe RT @er_chattin: IF YOU’VE BEEN MADE UNEMPLOYED AFTER THE 28TH FEBRUARY YOU ARE ENTITLED TO ASK YOUR EMPLOYER TO APPLY FOR CORONAVIRUS JOB R… 34 minutes ago

IndivisibleNet

Indivisible Network "The proposal, dubbed the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, would allow any employer to apply for grants to cover 8… https://t.co/Eskd0GNoz2 34 minutes ago

VisitBanbury

Visit Banbury Community Interest Company RT @ProgressACCT: Here's a summary of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: 1. Employers can apply for grants through HMRC that covers 80%… 43 minutes ago

moylanb

Barry Moylan How about this Leo?.@LeoVaradkar Due to the impact on the economy, Chancellor Sunak announced a 'Coronavirus Job R… https://t.co/bFDRiO5x8H 44 minutes ago

adli_abu_naim

Adli Abu Naim RT @itvnews: The chancellor has said "for the first time in our history" the Government will step in and help pay people's wages through a… 59 minutes ago

