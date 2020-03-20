Global  

Coronavirus: Head teachers warn parents against ‘lying’ over key worker status

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Head teachers have warned against parents trying to lie over “key worker” status to get their children a place at school, with some fearing they could be “overwhelmed” with pupils on Monday.
