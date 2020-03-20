Let’s pray for all mothers out there at this time of uncertainty Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mum is 86. A lady who in the midst of all the crisis has one overriding concern — will the hairdresser still do my hair. Mum is 86. A lady who in the midst of all the crisis has one overriding concern — will the hairdresser still do my hair. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ja'afar Chawai RT @HMusteeey: A caring wife which is in pain and on verge of giving birth, but still gets time to pray for her husband to be save. But unf… 1 hour ago itz_habibullah A caring wife which is in pain and on verge of giving birth, but still gets time to pray for her husband to be save… https://t.co/nqAla32wzA 2 hours ago R. Octavie Danvers ...and what their mothers teach them. In any case we pray for you to remain strong and patient in these crazy time… https://t.co/fjJQhSJAs4 3 hours ago Tameka (BloggerPoet) @e_ronn You were always a great son. She loves you and I know she appreciates you being there. I pray she stays in… https://t.co/8z80wThizZ 5 hours ago Ikechukwu Ude @AbigailAbok @cindybabe___ I hate divorce because of the effects on the children and children's children! Divorce d… https://t.co/9L2FmoCAEn 11 hours ago cece I really wish god wouldn’t take our loved ones during postpartum for us mothers because it’s really a whole other l… https://t.co/5NkQpUlQD6 13 hours ago Mary Boyle RT @Charles12323275: “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” so let's appreciate our mothers today and l… 23 hours ago LJ🍥 Single mothers out there and feeling anxious about the situation at hand just pray or meditate when you have time.… https://t.co/XLRvXny0z5 1 day ago