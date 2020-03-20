Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Let’s pray for all mothers out there at this time of uncertainty  

Let’s pray for all mothers out there at this time of uncertainty  

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Let’s pray for all mothers out there at this time of uncertainty  Mum is 86. A lady who in the midst of all the crisis has one overriding concern — will the hairdresser still do my hair.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chawai1_A

Ja'afar Chawai RT @HMusteeey: A caring wife which is in pain and on verge of giving birth, but still gets time to pray for her husband to be save. But unf… 1 hour ago

HMusteeey

itz_habibullah A caring wife which is in pain and on verge of giving birth, but still gets time to pray for her husband to be save… https://t.co/nqAla32wzA 2 hours ago

DarkwingLady

R. Octavie Danvers ...and what their mothers teach them. In any case we pray for you to remain strong and patient in these crazy time… https://t.co/fjJQhSJAs4 3 hours ago

tamstarz

Tameka (BloggerPoet) @e_ronn You were always a great son. She loves you and I know she appreciates you being there. I pray she stays in… https://t.co/8z80wThizZ 5 hours ago

Ikelectron

Ikechukwu Ude @AbigailAbok @cindybabe___ I hate divorce because of the effects on the children and children's children! Divorce d… https://t.co/9L2FmoCAEn 11 hours ago

Cedia18

cece I really wish god wouldn’t take our loved ones during postpartum for us mothers because it’s really a whole other l… https://t.co/5NkQpUlQD6 13 hours ago

MaryBoy13364125

Mary Boyle RT @Charles12323275: “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” so let's appreciate our mothers today and l… 23 hours ago

WarwickCt_Loon

LJ🍥 Single mothers out there and feeling anxious about the situation at hand just pray or meditate when you have time.… https://t.co/XLRvXny0z5 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.