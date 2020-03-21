Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate'

North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate' 00:35

 North Korea fires two suspected missiles prompting South Korea to call on its neighbour to halt military actions immediatelyView on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.