Weekend guide to avoid stir-craziness!

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Except the turkey has been replaced by pasta and the crackers by toilet roll. But then I guess that's how every cracker starts out – as a toilet roll. And as we work through our period of self-isolation, we'll all be able to make a festive season's worth of crackers by wrapping them in shiny paper and sticking cheap plastic toys within.


