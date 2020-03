Ronan Keating on imminent fatherhood, duets that didn’t work out and why he thinks Louis Walsh was bitter Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's the day after Ronan Keating's 43rd birthday and in the dappled gloom of a private club, the singer is still celebrating with a large glass of red wine. His elfin features break into a huge smile as he recalls the night before: a dinner with his wife Storm, daughter Missy and assorted friends, who presented him with a huge cake at a restaurant in London's Soho. It's the day after Ronan Keating's 43rd birthday and in the dappled gloom of a private club, the singer is still celebrating with a large glass of red wine. His elfin features break into a huge smile as he recalls the night before: a dinner with his wife Storm, daughter Missy and assorted friends, who presented him with a huge cake at a restaurant in London's Soho.

