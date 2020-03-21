Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience

Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience

Gloucestershire Echo Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experienceThe Tewkesbury man was diagnosed on Sunday and says his symptoms have been headache and  shallow breathing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience: https://t.co/NF1YWlHMVp 12 seconds ago

Gloucester_News

Gloucester News Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience https://t.co/aY39hD29cj #Gloucestershire 43 minutes ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience The Tewkesbury man was diagnosed on Sunday and s… https://t.co/0oWqSrOEjh 49 minutes ago

News4Cheltenham

News for Cheltenham Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience https://t.co/Sa20I51FSo #Gloucestershire 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.