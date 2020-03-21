Supermarket chains create 45,000 new jobs to battle coronavirus Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Bosses say they have already been overwhelmed by the response. Bosses say they have already been overwhelmed by the response. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dave Edwards Supermarket chains have embarked on big recruitment drives for a total of more than 30,000 jobs. That's your zero… https://t.co/oYAqQRm2J2 4 hours ago